Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. Since 2007, the story has been told in an even less conventional format: through puppets. Milwaukee’s Angry Young Men performance troupe has condensed the film into a 30-minute live romp that doesn’t skimp on the gore. They perform tonight with two opening acts: the silent-film recreation troupe The M.U.T.E.S., and the variety show Dead Man’s Carnival.