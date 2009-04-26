Veteran singer/guitarist John Reis has quite the musical background. He helped form bands like Rocket From the Crypt, Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. His new garage rock quartet The Night Marchers is the latest in the singer’s catalogue. The San Diego group’s 2008 debut See You in Magic doesn’t quite have the speed and ferocity that his past groups had, but even though Reis’ is about to turn 40, you can say he’s slowing down too much; the pulsing rock ’n’ roll rhythms of “Bad Bloods” and the rapid strumming of “Whose Lady R U?” seem to confirm that.