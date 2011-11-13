Noah and the Whale w/ Nikki Lane

After two very comfortable albums of cinematic indie-pop, including last year's lovely The First Days of Spring , the talented but sometimes overly precious British indie-pop band Noah and the Whale weaned themselves from their folk security blanket on their third album this spring, Last Night on Earth , experimenting with some bolder synthesized arrangements. The lads share this Milwaukee tour stop with opener Nikki Lane, a sprightly country revivalist who revisits the classic sounds of Loretta Lynn and Waylon Jennings on her debut album I Am Sound .