Nobunny w/ Uh Oh, Static Eyes and The Get Drunk

Bay Area punk songwriter Justin Champlin doesn't hide his love of The Ramones—the cover of his 2008 debut album as Nobunny copies the aesthetic of the legendary punk band's first record—but he does, however, hide his face. He performs wearing the most horrifying rabbit mask outside of Donnie Darko , and his live antics are similarly unnerving (he doesn't always wear pants, and he can get a little bit physical with the crowd). There's no denying the guy's got some tunes, though. Last year's First Blood is pure, trashy garage-pop bliss.