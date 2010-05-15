Bay Area punk songwriter Justin Champlin doesn’t hide his love of The Ramonesthe cover of his 2008 debut album as Nobunny copies the aesthetic of the legendary punk band’s first record. He does, however, hide his face. He performs wearing the most horrifying rabbit mask outside of Donnie Darko , and his live antics are similarly unnerving (he doesn’t always wear pants, and he can get a little bit touchy with the crowd). Touring behind last year’s Raw Romance , a cassette-only collection of Jay Reatard-esque garage-punk, the mystery rabbit shares tonight’s bill with Lover!, Gut Reactions and Trent Fox and The Tenants, while The Get Drunk DJs spin between-set music.