In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometowna struggling mill town that only seems to be shrinkingfollowing the death of his mother. Among the co-stars are Gillian Jacobs (Britta from NBC’s “Community”) and Milwaukee Repetory Theater staple Lee Ernst.