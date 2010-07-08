In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NONAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids and is premiering with screenings around the state, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometowna struggling mill town that only seems to be shrinking following the death of his mother. Among the co-stars are Gillian Jacobs (Britta from NBC’s “Community”) and Milwaukee Repertory Theatre staple Lee Ernst. Tonight’s “red carpet” screening with be attended by members of the cast and crew, and be followed by a 30 minute question- and-answer session.