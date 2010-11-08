Was one of the most tragic murders in American history the result of sibling rivalry? Historian Nora Titone considers the possibility in her new book My Thoughts Be Bloody: The Bitter Rivalry Between Edwin and John Wilkes Booth That Led to an American Tragedy . The book paints the infamous assassin (and not so great actor) John Wilkes Booth as insecure and needy, with a desperate need to upstage his brother. Those personal issues, Titone suggests, may have led him to assassinate Abraham Lincoln.