Norah Jones w/ Sasha Dobson

Norah Jones emerged in the early 2000s as one of jazz’s biggest crossover stars in ages, thanks to a style of jazz-pop that was both inviting (hence the title to her blockbuster debut, Come On In ) and familiar (hence the title of its follow-up, Feels Like Home ). Jones has stretched out a bit on more recent albums, though, filtering sophisticated, adult-contemporary pop through the spirit of ’70s singer-songwriter records on 2007’s Not Too Late and last year’s The Fall . That newest record pairs her with producers and backing players better known for rock records than jazz ones, and features songwriting from unlikely collaborators Ryan Adams and Okkervil River’s Will Sheff. The result is an album that’s thematically more cynical and world-weary, but is as easy on the ears as any other Norah Jones release.