That Northern Room’s first big gig was an open spot for Bon Jovi at the Bradley Center says everything you need to know about the band’s arena-sized ambitions. In a mid-market music scene with modest ambitions, this ever-prim band carried themselves like stars, delivering flashy, U2-styled concerts with a grandiosity and pomposity that made them stand out from their beer-drinking competition. Their Christian-leaning buzz ballads had such undeniable commercial potential that the band is often almost-reflexively pinpointed as one of Milwaukee’s most promising, so it came as a major shock when they announced their sudden breakup last month. Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be their last.