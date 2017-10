A relatively new addition to the Water Street drinking and dining district, the Fat Abbey Biercafe at 134 E. Juneau Ave. has also announced itself as one of the city’s newest concert venues, launching a Wednesday night concert series on its patio stage this month. Tonight at 9 p.m. the venue welcomes Northern Room, the popular local alternative band with arena-sized aspirations, who’ll share the bill with pop-rock singer-songwriter Jayk.