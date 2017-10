Milwaukee sludge-metal heavyweights Northless received unexpected props from National Public Radio's “All Songs Considered” for their Shane Hochstetler-produced new album Clandestine Abuse . NPR isn't typically a top source for metal recommendations, but the endorsement speaks to the wide appeal of the group's tightly packed, punishing manifestos that they've reached an audience beyond just the metal faithful. Clandestine Abuse is one of the year's best metal albums, local or otherwise.