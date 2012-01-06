Nostalgia for Everything: Performance Art and Video by Theresa Columbus

A seminal Milwaukee performance artist and the former curator of Darling Hall, Theresa Columbus presents her latest performance-art program at a new, still-unnamed Riverwest gallery/studio above the former Joe's East Coast Car Shop. Her show includes a video, set on the island of Crete, about art, places of nostalgia, family and the pleasures of disorientation; a live performance containing sensitive material about rape and the culture surrounding it; and a multimedia piece that pokes fun at artist statements and shows video documentation from Columbus' live performances, films and improvisations for the camera. <P>