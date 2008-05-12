Here’s one for the “hey, didn’t they break-up” file: The oddball ’80s funk-pop ensemble Was (Not Was) returned this year with their first album in 18 years, Boo! The Bangles may have tapped ancient times for their novelty hit “Walk Like an Egyptian,” but Was (Not Was) out time-traveled those girls, conjuring the prehistoric era for their signature song, “Walk the Dinosaur.” No doubt they’ll play that hit tonight, as well as material from the new album tonight when they do an 8 p.m. Pabst Theater show with Todd Snider and Paul Cebar.