The Notwist

Of all the bookish musicians who, with the help of their laptops, infused their mopey, meditative songs with some electronic pep, creating a genre fittingly branded “glitch-pop,” The Postal Service recorded the most successful album, but it was The Notwista German metal band that mellowed with agethat recorded the best. An utterly enchanting collection of lush, jazzy bedroom electronica, 2002’s Neon Golden was widely imported and bootlegged by American music fans until its 2003 stateside release, which only prompted anticipation for a follow-up. More than five years later, the band finally followed up Neon Golden with The Devil, You and Me, an album that finds the group little-evolved despite their considerable hiatus. The breathless beauty of their breakthrough album is still on full display, but the magic and mystery which made that record such a landmark less so. The group plays an 8 p.m. show at Turner Hall Ballroom tonight.