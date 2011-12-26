Now You Have Audio w/ Ivy Spokes and Tonight, the City Skyline

Milwaukee power-poppers Now You Have Audio could be confused with a lighter version of pop-punk band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; both deal with similar angsty themes of love and loneliness, and both feature a pair of musically inclined brothers. The band's debut, <i>When Everything Falls Apart</i>, displayed brothers Pete and Dan Lee's keen ears for hooks, while their newest full-length record, <i>Every Time We Close Our Eyes</i>, gives fans something more substantial to rock out to. Emo-leaning local groups Ivy Spokes and Tonight, the City Skyline lend support on this “Holiday Bash” show.