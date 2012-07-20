Nucleus...and Other Cell Bodies

This collection of contemporary dances by Milwaukee artists at Bay View's BYO Studio Lounge, 2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., features separate, independent works by Wild Space Dance Company members Kelly Radermacher, Molly Mingey and Laura Murphy, and others by Dance Revolution Milwaukee, April Sellers and Mary Ann Wall, and Tara Wrobel. Murphy is accompanied by the astonishing vocalist Amanda Schoofs. Radermacher's “Nucleus” is the main event, a “kinetic science textbook” in which Radermacher, Mingey, Wrobel and three other dancers build an alternative universe. Radermacher and Mingey were also selected to make new dances for Danceworks' experimental “Art to Art” concert, Aug. 17-19.