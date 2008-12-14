If you like your dance performances with a whiff of dissidence, Your Mother Dances, a feminist dance troupe founded by a divorced mother of three, might be more up your alley. Reprising one of the most popular inclusions from last year’s “Extravagantly Extravagant Winter-Extravaganza”, this year the troupe performs in full Nut/Cracked, a comedic send up of the The Nutcracker choreographed by New York City’s David Parker. Like so many so-called “subversive” parodies of Christmas classics, it’s actually another loving tribute to the holidays packaged with gentle jokes at their expense. The final performance is this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the UWM Mainstage Theatre.