Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a two-act ballet about a young girl, Clara, who falls sleep holding a nutcracker doll she received as a Christmas gift, but when internationally renowned choreographer and dancer Michael Pink began his tenure as artistic director of the company in 2002, one of his priorities was to improve Milwaukee Ballet's version of The Nutcracker. Pink has accomplished this feat by making the ballet more challenging---technically and dramatically---not only for those creating the piece, but also for those watching it. This elaborate, visually stunning production continues its run at the Marcus Center tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance.