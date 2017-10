Prolific DJs Why B and D-On should have plenty of fuel to light up crowds at Soho 7 this NYE. Starting at 9 p.m., the pair brings their wily mix of everything from old-school hip-hop and '80s-'90s pop to electro, breaks and rock remixes. Work off the sweat with a free champagne toast, or, even better, a reserved seating package for $250. Price includes admission for four, bottle service of choice (from limited menu) or 1999 Perrier-Jout champagne and a no-wait line. Leg warmers optional.