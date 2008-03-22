O’Death’s band name says it all. The New York quintet plays rustic, old-timey American music along the lines of the traditional funeral song they’re named for, but with a darker, punky edge. Old-time revival is quickly becoming the swing revival of the 2000s, but with their sinister fiddle and snappy songs, O’Death is better than most, and they draw as much from The Pixies as they do Tom Waits and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Singer Greg Jamie howls, yowls and yelps like a young Frank Black, and the group has even been known to slip a screamy cover of “Nimrod’s Son” into their sets. Tonight O’Death headlines a 9 p.m. Mad Planet show.