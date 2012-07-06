Maryland's O.A.R. were early adopters of the Internet, which they used to grow a loyal fan base before there was Facebook or Myspace by encouraging their mostly college-aged followers to tape and trade their shows. In recent years the rootsy, up-tempo rock group has outgrown that cult status, reaching audiences outside of their usual frat and jam circles with catchy pop songs like “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit from 2008's radio-friendly <i>All Sides</i>. The band's seventh album, 2011's <I>King</i>, was their highest charting yet, debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard charts. <P>