Barack Obama makes history tonight as he accepts the Democratic National Committee’s nomination and closes the DNC convention with one last speech. Venues all over the city, big and small, will be hosting viewing parties for the speech. For those looking for an informal evening, for instance, you can watch the speech at Frank’s Powerplant in Bay View. For those looking for the full “yes we can” group experience, though, the Pabst Theater hosts an organized viewing party tonight at 7:30 p.m.