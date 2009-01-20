Obama Victory Party

After years of campaigning with a platform of change, president-elect Obama will finally have the opportunity to implement his transformation of Washington, but before he starts, there’s going to be a rocking, celebrity-laden party in the nation’s capital. Tickets to that blowout, however, are being scalped for thousands of dollars, but Milwaukee’s party tonight at 7 p.m. at Serb Hall, albeit smaller, allows guests to connect with the volunteers and staffers who helped the citywide Obama campaign.