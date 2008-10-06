Overwhelmed by the consumer culture around her, Mississippi artist Kate Bingaman started Obsessive Consumption, a series of artwork and a corresponding Web site (ObsessiveConsumption.com) documenting her own consumerist tendencies. For two years, she created pieces of art based on her daily purchases, and to this day continues to draw all her credit card statements. Often Bingaman’s work is giddy and gleeful, a recognition of the visceral pleasure that many of us get from buying something for ourselves (even if we don’t really need it). Bigaman’s latest Obsessive Consumption exhibit runs through Oct. 31 at the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery in Bay View.