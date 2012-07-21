Punk veterans The Offspring have been not-so-subtly mocking the same young audiences that buy their records since their breakthrough 1994 hit “Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated),” a harsh takedown of rap culture. The band took more comical digs at the kids with their 1998 novelty hit “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” and they return to similar territory on their ninth and latest record, <i>Days Go By</i>, with the single “Cruising California (Bumpin' in My Trunk),” a satire of LMFAO's Top 40 party rock. The album isn't all jabs at the kids, though. On the title track, the group channels the Foo Fighters' meaty alt-rock, and elsewhere they return to the melodic skate-punk of their earliest records.