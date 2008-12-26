Oh My God & Guido's Racecar

Chicago organist Iguana (we’re guessing that’s not his birth name) did time with blues royalty like Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, Van Morrison and Junior Wells, but those experiences probably did little to prepare him for his time in the grimy alt-rock band Oh My God, an ensemble more indebted to Frank Zappa’s damaged art-rock and the Foo Fighters’ elephantine alternative rock (though unlike the Foo Fighters, they have no ambitions of carrying the weight of the world). A nasty van crash sidelined the band, but one physical-therapy-filled year later, the group is again playing regional shows with their usual fervor. Opening for the group tonight at their 10 p.m. Cactus Club show is Guido’s Racecar, a group that sounds like Lou Reed jamming with The Breeders, a combination so striking it’s surprising that more bands haven’t attempted it.