This March the Los Angeles by way of Chicago alternative pop band OK Go severed its relationship with EMI following the label’s efforts to limit distribution of the band’s music video for “This Too Shall Pass,” from their new Of the Blue Colour of the Sky . It seemed a silly move on the label’s part, given that OK Go owes much of its notoriety to clever, viral videos, particularly the 2007 YouTube breakout for “Here It Goes Again,” which featured the dapper band hopping across treadmills in an elaborate, choreographed dance. Thanks in part to Flaming Lips/MGMT producer Dave Fridmann, the record breaks somewhat from the quirky pop-rock of the band’s previous efforts, instead offering a moodier, more atmospheric set of songs.