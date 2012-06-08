Sugar Maple and Palm Tavern owner Bruno Johnson is passionate about two things: beer and free jazz. For the fourth year in a row, he'll host an assortment of free jazz and improvisational music by artists signed to or affiliated with his long-running Okka Disk record label at Okka Fest, a three-day run of performances at his bars. Among the players who will be performing at the fest, either solo or in ensembles, are Paal Nilssen-Love, Joe McPhee, Ken Vandermark, Nate McBride, Tim Daisy and Dave Rempis, who will play with his percussion quartet. (Through Sunday, June 10.)