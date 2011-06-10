Sugar Maple and Palm Tavern owner Bruno Johnson is passionate about two things: beer and free jazz. For the third year in a row, he'll host an assortment of free jazz and improvisational music by artists signed to or affiliated with his long-running Okka Disk record label at Okka Fest, a three-day run of performances at his bars. The Ken Vandermark Trio and the vibes/bass-drums trio Sun Rooms share a show Friday night at the Sugar Maple. Mats Gustafsson performs Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Palm Tavern, followed that night by the Jason Adasiewicz/Mats Gustafsson duo and Made to Break at the Sugar Maple. Afternoon performances from Christof Kurzmann and the Chicago Double Quartet close the festival on Sunday.