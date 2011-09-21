Okkervil River w/ Wye Oak

Austin indie-rockers Okkervil River have steadily grown an audience over the last decade for their brainy fusion of literate rock, symphonic folk and rough-and-tumble Americana. After a pair of invitingly catchy records that took them to new levels of popularity, 2007's The Stage Names and its 2008 sequel, The Stand Ins , the band returned this year with the more demanding I Am Very Far . The record is denser with studio trickery, but the focal point remains Will Sheff's sharp songwriting. Baltimore openers Wye Oak are currently on a three-game hot streak. The band's latest, Civilian , teems with hushed, spine-chilling dream-pop, but in concert the duo opts for a heavier, more direct guitar-rock offensive.