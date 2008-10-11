Though it’s a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, the Okobos Music Festival in Green Bay has attracted some big-name acts that are skipping Milwaukee on their latest round of tours: Death Cab For Cutie headline, backed by Ben Folds, Jewel, Ben Harper, Ingrid Michaelson and M. Ward. Think the organizers are going for the college crowd? The festival is held in conjunction with the launch of Okobos, a new line of customizable shoes for the green- and fair-trade-minded set. The festival begins at 6 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.