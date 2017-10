Pere Marquette Park hosts all things German with this daylong Oktoberfest celebration. The day begins with the Brat Trot for the Hunger Task Force—a one and a half block sprint with a brat in one hand and a beer (or root beer) in the other—then continues with a lineup of 12 area German bands in five beer gardens. There will also be dodge ball, tug-of-war, Hammerschlagen, a beer belly contest and family-minded arts and crafts.