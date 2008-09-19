×
Milwaukee’s celebrates Oktoberfest in Heidelberg Park, right by the Bavarian Inn in Glendale, kicks off its three-weekend run this evening at 5 p.m. Brace yourself for as much polka, beer and heavy food as you can handle.
Tonight @ Heidelberg Park - 5 p.m.
