They'll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97's have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their most recent full-length studio album, 2008's Blame It On Gravity , was their flashiest yet, a pointed set of bombastic rock and sly pop that keeps its eyes locked on the pop charts. The album's sizzling, Latin-spiced “Dance With Me,” for instance, bears more than a little resemblance to a certain smooth Rob Thomas/Carlos Santana collaboration.