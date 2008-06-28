They’re best known as an alt-country band, but Old 97’s, who do an 8 p.m. show at the Zippo Rock Stage tonight, cover more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their newest album, this May’s Blame It On Gravity, is their flashiest yet, a pointed set of bombastic rock and sly pop that keeps its eyes locked on the pop charts. The album’s sizzling, Latin-spiced “Dance With Me,” for instance, bears more than a little resemblance to a certain smooth Rob Thomas/Carlos Santana collaboration.