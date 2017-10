Part of the first wave of the bluegrass and mountain music revival acts, Old Crow Medicine Show returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater. The group puts a slight rock spin on old-timey string music, and the resulting sound is authentic enough for bluegrass traditionalists to embrace it. Their latest album, Tennessee Pusher, even topped the bluegrass charts (yes, there are bluegrass charts).