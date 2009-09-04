Old Earth w/ Conrad Plymouth

Todd Umhoefer had for years been a regular at Milwaukee open mics and house shows, playing both new and traditional American folk songs under the moniker See the People, but his latest project, Old Earth, is far more ambitious in scope, drawing not only from classic folk but also the transcendental, bedroom-folk epics of Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum, where the mysteries of nature and the cosmos are suggested through creaky, cavernous production. Old Earth releases its first CD, Out the Spheres of The Sorrowful Mysteries , with a CD release show tonight featuring Conrad Plymouth, Golden Coins, Jay Flash and Flojo. The $5 cover includes a copy of the album, which will also be offered for free download at virb.com/oldearth following the show.