Most of the ingredients of director Todd Phillips' 2009 hit The Hangover and its record-breaking 2011 sequel were in place for Phillips' 2003 comedy Old School , a similarly ribald comedy about grown men bucking adult responsibilities, often at the risk of extreme bodily harm. The movie, which stars Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell as 30-somethings who start their own fraternity, screens tonight at 8 p.m. as part of the Turner Hall Ballroom's “Beer and a Movie” series following a 6:30 p.m. happy hour.