Before filming the highest-grossing adult comedy of all time, this summer’s breakthrough hit The Hangover , director Todd Phillips explored similar themes of domestic male rebellion in 2003’s Old School , the frequently uproarious film that cemented Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn as box-office draws. Luke Wilson, at his most everyman-ish, ostensibly stars as a newly single 30-something whose stifled friends turn his house into a fraternity in an effort to relive their college days, but it’s Ferrell and Vaughn who steal the show. Though reviews were initially mixed, Old School quickly became a popular college staple and helped set the tone of hit comedies for the rest of the decade. Tonight, Discovery World screens the movie outside for free at dusk following a 6 p.m. fish fry.