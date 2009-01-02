It’s a morose thought, but could the country’s economic situation actually be creating more demand for stage adaptations of Charles Dickens? Case in point, the Milwaukee Rep’s perennially popular production of A Christmas Carol is being followed this year by a two-night, three-show stop at the Milwaukee Theatre by a touring production of Oliver!, a sun-shine soaked musical adaptation of Dickens story about perhaps the most plucky and precocious of all his many orphans as he strives for a little more gruel and a warm place to call home. Tonight’s opening performance is at 8 p.m.