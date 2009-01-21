Through February, the Charles Allis Art Museum pays homage to one of the most enduring genres of film: love stories. The series continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. screening of 1934’s One Night of Love, a relic from a time when moviegoers had a far greater interest in the opera than they do now. Famed soprano Grace Moore, in her first and most celebrated role, plays an aspiring American singer studying in Europe under a domineering teacher-turned-lover, who only turns more controlling as her career begins to take off.