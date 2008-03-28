One Way Boogie Woogie and 27 Years Later

In 1977, Milwaukee filmmaker James Benning recorded 60 one-minute shots of the city’s landscapes, buildings and, to a lesser extent, its people, for a film called One Way Boogie Woogie. Twenty-seven years later he returned to essentially remake the film, revisiting the same views. Taken together, these two films, One Way Boogie Woogie and27 Years Later, paint a picture of how the city has changed, for better or for worse. The UWM Union Theatre screens both tonight at 7 p.m. as part of a weekend-long series of Benning’s films.