In just one quick year on the air, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee has already carved out a faithful listenership, enough to win it the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee award for Best Radio Station last December. The station’s freewheeling format allows plenty of room for local music, and tonight four familiar local acts headline the station’s 8 p.m. anniversary party at MOCT. DJs Madhatter, Kid Cut Up and Old Man Malcolm spin beginning at 8, then The Glamour closes the evening at 12:30 a.m.