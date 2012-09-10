Open Mic Night with Misha Siegfried

At the age of 17 Misha Siegfried studied under Minnesota bluesman Moses Oakland before moving to Milwaukee in 2002. This guitar virtuoso has since then toured with such acts as Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Alter Boys, Fire On Your Sleeve, and The Charles Walker Band. Siegfried is also the host of an engaging open mic at The Up and Under Bar on Monday nights. The wooden bar with its high ornamental ceilings provides an entertaining scene to enjoy some of the city's most interesting local and national blues acts. Sign-up for the open mic begins at 9 p.m.