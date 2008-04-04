×
Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack and cheer on your favorite racing sausage: It’s opening day at Miller Park. The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Barry Bonds-less San Francisco Giants this afternoon at a sold-out 1:05 p.m. game.
Today @ Miller Park - 1:05 PM
Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack and cheer on your favorite racing sausage: It’s opening day at Miller Park. The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Barry Bonds-less San Francisco Giants this afternoon at a sold-out 1:05 p.m. game.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.