As part of its ongoing Thursday Conservatory Nights series, Helen Bader Hall evokes the early 1900s tonight, hosting a candle-lit, cabaret-styled performance from the Florentine Opera Studio. The company will be revisiting popular European cabarets from the ’20s and ’30s. An intermingling of serious and lighthearted compositions will capture the era’s glamorous (but often loud and bawdy) sensibilities.