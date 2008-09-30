Documentaries don’t get much more awkward than 2007’s Operation Filmmaker. Armed with the best intentions, actor Live Schreiber conceives an MTV special about Muthana Mohmed, a young Iraqi who had big, improbable dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Mohmed is given a chance to come to America and be an assistant on a film productionbut he’s less than excited about the grunt work he’s assigned, and in general difficult to work with. Directed by Nina Davenport, Operation Filmmaker is a would-be feel-good story gone horribly, horribly wrong. It screens tonight at the UWM Union Theatre at 7 p.m.