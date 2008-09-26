Nine albums into their career, Opeth has skirted just about every rule unwritten convention of death metal. The Swedish group distinguished themselves immediately by tempering their sludgy assault with unexpected, palette-cleansing washes of jazz, folk and blues music, and they’ve only grown more unorthodox. On their most recent album, Watershed, the band has almost entirely abandoned the graveyard growls that metalheads hold so dear. The result is one of the most accessible records of their career, one that recalls Pink Floyd in its proggy scope and vision, but still grinds out enough heavy red meat to keep the death-metal faithful more than happy. Opeth plays the Rave tonight at 8 p.m.