During their first two decades together, the British New Wave group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark recorded a full 10 albums, but stateside they remain best known for one song: “If You Leave,” the pining closing number from Pretty in Pink . The band split in 1996, but reunited in 2006 with their classic lineup to tour behind early material. That reunion gave way to a new album last year, History of Modern , which updates their familiar synth-pop/post-punk hybrid only slightly.